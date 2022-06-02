ScotRail ‘astonished’ at Aslef not putting offer to members

Pay dispute

Train drivers were not asked to vote on pay offer

A ScotRail manager said today that it was “astonishing” that union bosses have not allowed their members to vote on an improved pay offer and has called for further talks next Monday.

David Simpson, ScotRail service delivery director, expressed his frustration at the slow progress in settling the dispute after announcing a new round of changes to Sunday services to provide greater certainty to passengers.

The temporary changes result from a significant number of drivers declining to make themselves available for overtime or rest day working.

Like many train operators across Britain, ScotRail has relied on drivers working overtime or on their rest days. In 2019, ScotRail committed to employing more drivers to phase out the reliance on this practice. However, the pandemic meant that driver training was significantly delayed.

The changes to the timetables follow an announcement by ASLEF that its executive committee has rejected ScotRail’s improved pay offer made last week. It did not recommend allowing its members a say on the offer.

Mr Simpson said: “We’re sorry to customers for the disruption on Sundays over recent weeks so this temporary timetable will provide greater certainty and reliability for customers,” he said.

“We’re incredibly disappointed and frustrated that ASLEF bosses have rejected this improved pay offer. It’s astonishing that they will not even put this offer to their members.

“Our substantially improved pay offer reflects the cost-of-living challenges faced by families across the country, while balancing it against the need to provide value for the taxpayer.