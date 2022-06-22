Rupert Murdoch and Jerry Hall set for divorce

Billionaire split

By a Daily Business reporter |

Murdoch pictured with his sons Lachlan and James celebrating his wedding to Jerry Hall

Billionaire media tycoon Rupert Murdoch is divorcing the former model Jerry Hall after six years of marriage.

It will be 91-year-old Mr Murdoch’s fourth divorce – and his shortest marriage – and is likely to mean another multi-billion dollar settlement.

Mr Murdoch, who owns The Times, Sunday Times and Sun newspapers, tied the knot with Ms Hall in March 2016.

She is now 65 and shares four children with Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger, with whom she had a 22-year relationship.

Mr Murdoch, who is worth a reported $17.7 billion, has six children from his previous marriages.

The New York Times reported that it had spoken with “two people with knowledge of the decision” for the divorce, but no details were available.

Mr Murdoch married his first wife, former flight attendant Patricia, in 1956. They split in 1967. That same year he tied the knot with Glasgow-born journalist Anna and they stayed together for 32 years.

As part of their divorce settlement in 1999, Anna was awarded a reported $1.7 billion and a then 68-year-old Mr Murdoch married 30-year-old Wendi just 17 days later. That union lasted 14 years.

He is said to have asked Ms Hall for her hand in marriage with a 10-carat marquise diamond engagement ring said to be worth up to $3.5 million.

In 2019, the couple spent £11.25m on a house near Henley-on-Thames, near London.