Royal Society of Edinburgh hires Skerratt as CEO

The Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE) has named Professor Sarah Skerratt as chief executive. Professor Skerratt was the organisation’s director of programmes for two years.

Before joining the RSE, she was director of policy engagement at Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) and a professor of rural society and policy.

Her 30-year track-record in research has focused on her passions of promoting resilience and tackling the root causes of disempowerment, poverty, and poor mental health.

Prof Skerratt said: “It is a privilege to be appointed as chief executive of the RSE. The Academy’s Fellowship is made up of some of the greatest thinkers and leaders in Scotland.

“We strive to make knowledge useful at the RSE, and I intend to deliver on that promise. It’s not just about Fellows having the opportunity to give back by sharing their knowledge, but about creating a collaborative community to make the most of the RSE’s unique status as an inter-disciplinary Fellowship.

“Personally, having access to knowledge as a young person changed my life. Without role models and influencers, we cannot hope to inspire Scotland’s future generations.”

Sir John Ball, president of the RSE said: “In a highly competitive field, Professor Skerratt demonstrated a compelling understanding of what the RSE needs.

“Her strong leadership track-record, and her broad experience across an impressive 30+ year career makes her the ideal candidate to step into the role of chief executive.”

Professor Skerratt is also scientific director of the Scottish Consortium for Rural Research (SCRR) and co-chair for Scotland of the Food, Farming and Countryside Commission (FFCC). She is on the advisory board of the Institute for Advanced Studies in the Humanities (IASH), a partner in Scotland’s Social Action Inquiry and is a founding member of the National Rural Mental Health Forum.

Professor Skerratt will take over from interim chief executive Dr Eve Poole in September.