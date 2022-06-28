Date set for vote
Referendum on 19.10.23 | Poll will be ‘lawful’ | Pound falls
Nicola Sturgeon today announced that a referendum on Scottish independence will be held ‘lawfully’ on 19 October 2023.
The First Minister told MSPs that a Scottish Independence Referendum Bill was being published today and that she will be writing to Boris Johnson offering to negotiate on a section 30 order to allow a vote to go ahead.
Her announcement was greeted by a fall in sterling as investors reacted negatively to another year of uncertainty on top of other issues affecting the economy.
Ms Sturgeon said the voters had given the SNP a clear mandate to hold such a poll. Declaring “now is the time for independence”, she said she was “not willing to allow Scottish democracy to be a prisoner of Boris Johnson or any other Prime Minister”.
Ms Sturgeon has asked the lord advocate, Scotland’s top law officer, to ask the Supreme Court if the Scottish Parliament has the power to legislate for a consultative referendum on independence. The lord advocate has agreed and will be lodging the request today.
“Respect for the rule of law means a referendum must be lawful,” said Ms Sturgeon. “That for me is a matter of principle. The Referendum must be lawful. It must be established as a matter of fact, not just opinion, otherwise opposition parties will continue to case doubt on the process.”
She accepted that an unlawful referendum “would not be deliverable or recognised internationally”.
The announcement was greeted with dismay in the City. Walid Koudmani, chief market analyst at financial brokerage XTB, noted some selling of sterling and said: “The pound remains under severe pressure from the US dollar and euro, mostly in reaction to rising US interest rates and an underperforming UK economy in the previous quarters.
“The last thing needed right now is additional uncertainty from a potential second independence referendum in Scotland, especially when the volatility created from the first indyref is still fresh in the memory.
“That being said, it’s hard to see that Sturgeon’s campaign for a second indy ref being successful given power for such a decision remains in Westminster. As such, any impact on the pound is likely to be limited for the time being.”
Scottish Business UK chief executive Struan Stevenson said: “By choosing to manufacture a pointless vote using £20 million of public funds that we can ill-afford, the Scottish Government is showing itself to be completely out of touch with the needs of business and public service providers alike.
“By referring the legality of such a consultative referendum to the Supreme Court, the First Minister is once again committing Scotland’s hard-pressed taxpayers to further huge expenditure.
“Breaking up the most successful and longest lasting single market in history by creating a hard border with England, would cause a catastrophic disruption to trade. Wasting time and taxpayers’ money on a fake poll is a shocking self-indulgence on the SNP’s separatist fixation.”
In the Holyrood chamber, Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross, said that the Scottish Conservatives “won’t play Nicola Sturgeon’s games. We won’t take part in a pretend poll when there’s real work to be done.”
Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton described the First Minister’s statement as “an appalling waste of energy and focus”.
He said: “Here we are again and what an appalling waste of energy and focus this is. Frankly I can think of better uses of our time and I am not alone.”
Scottish Labour Leader Anas Sarwar said: “The First Minister gave her game away in this statement – this is actually about general election and the SNP having some relevance in it. It is not actually about the Scottish people.”
