Rangers clinch Cinch victory in sponsorship row

By a Daily Business sports reporter |

Cinch agreed a deal last summer but Rangers refused to display its branding

Rangers have scored a crucial off-field victory after it was confirmed the club will not be forced to promote online car dealer Cinch.

Cinch signed an £8m league title sponsorship last summer, but Rangers refused to show its branding around Ibrox or on team shirts because it clashes with an existing agreement with Park’s of Hamilton.

The SPFL took the matter to arbitration but last night announced a “revised title sponsorship deal” which means Rangers will be the only top-flight club which receives income from the contract without having to carry any Cinch branding.

A Rangers spokesman said: “This is a full vindication of our stance throughout the past season and further highlights wide-ranging concerns regarding the corporate governance of the SPFL.”

The club is expected to issue a more detailed response in the coming days.

It is believed that the row has cost more than £200,000 in legal fees and that Cinch withheld more than £200,000 of its sponsorship payment this year.