Questions asked as Hogg and Russell miss tour

Scots' 40-man squad

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Disciplined: Finn Russell

Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell are two notable omissions from Gregor Townsend’s 40-man Scotland squad for the upcoming tour to South America.

Fellow-Lion Chris Harris is also left out of the trip, which will see Scotland A take on Chile later this month before three Tests against Argentina.

While Townsend insisted the experienced pair are being rested, questions will be asked if the exclusion of two of the country’s most influential players had anything to do with their involvement in a breach of team protocol during the Six Nations Championship.

They were among six players who went out in Edinburgh following their return from a win over Italy in Rome. Ali Price, Darcy Graham, Sam Johnson and Sione Tuipulotu were the others who flouted the rules and were subsequently disciplined.

Hogg and Russell are the only members of the group not to be named in the touring squad, which will be captained by Grant Gilchrist of Edinburgh.

Edinburgh trio Glen Young, Matt Currie and Ben Muncaster join Glasgow Warriors’ Murphy Walker and Ollie Smith alongside Kyle Rowe of London Irish as the uncapped member of the travelling party.

“Stuart and others are going to get a break this summer and we believe that will be of big benefit to them,” said Townsend.

“Someone like Stuart Hogg, he’s played more minutes than anybody else that’s available to us and when you put that on the back of the Lions tour the year before, we believe the best thing for him and others is to rest this summer.”

Scotland A take on Chile on Santiago on Saturday 25 June, before facing the Pumas on the first three Saturdays in July.

Scotland squad:

Forwards: Ewan Ashman (Sale), Jamie Bhatti (Glasgow), Magnus Bradbury (Edinburgh), Dave Cherry (Edinburgh), Andy Christie (Saracens), Luke Crosbie (Edinburgh), Scott Cummings (Glasgow), Rory Darge (Glasgow), Matt Fagerson (Glasgow), Zander Fagerson (Glasgow), Grant Gilchrist (Edinburgh, capt.), Jonny Gray (Exeter), Jamie Hodgson (Edinburgh), Ben Muncaster, Pierre Schoeman (both Edinburgh), Javan Sebastian (Scarlets), Sam Skinner (Exeter), Rory Sutherland (Worcester), George Turner (Glasgow), Murphy Walker (Glasgow), Hamish Watson (Edinburgh), Glen Young (Edinburgh).

Backs: Mark Bennett, Matt Currie, Darcy Graham (all Edinburgh), Adam Hastings (Gloucester), George Horne (Glasgow), Damian Hoyland (Edinburgh), Rory Hutchinson (Northampton), Sam Johnson (Glasgow), Huw Jones (Harlequins), Blair Kinghorn (Edinburgh), Rufus McLean, Ali Price (both Glasgow), Kyle Rowe (London Irish), Ollie Smith, Ross Thompson, Sione Tuipulotu (all Glasgow), Duhan van der Merwe (Worcester), Ben White (London Irish).