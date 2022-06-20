Primark unveils click & collect trial in online move

Online move

Primark has had a positive response to website (pic: Terry Murden)

Primark is launching a click and collect trial in 25 stores in the northwest of England.

Parent company Associated British Foods said there had been a “positive customer reaction” to the April launch of Primark’s new website in the UK which showcases many more products and offers stock availability by store.

To date, traffic to the new site is up by around 60%, customers on average are viewing twice as many pages per session, and almost 15% of visitors to the site are using the new stock checker facility.

“We now plan to enhance the customer journey even further with the UK launch of a trial Click & Collect service towards the end of this calendar year,” it said in a trading update showing sales in the quarter ending 28 May were 4% higher than the comparable pre-COVID period three years ago.”

It said the trial will focus on its children’s range of clothing, accessories and nursery furniture.