Primark in click & collect trial | EasyJet cuts flights

7am: Primark launches click and collect trial

Primark is launching a click and collect trial in 25 stores in the northwest of England.

Parent company Associated British Foods said there had been a “positive customer reaction” to the April launch of Primark’s new website in the UK which showcases many more products and offers stock availability by store.

To date, traffic to the new site is up by around 60%, customers on average are viewing twice as many pages per session, and almost 15% of visitors to the site are using the new stock checker facility.

“We now plan to enhance the customer journey even further with the UK launch of a trial Click & Collect service towards the end of this calendar year,” it said in a trading update showing sales in the quarter ending 28 May were 4% higher than the comparable pre-COVID period three years ago.”

It said the trial will focus on its children’s range of clothing, accessories and nursery furniture.

“The expansion of the offering will be particularly attractive for our customers who do not regularly shop in our larger stores. Our average size stores are only able to stock a limited range and for these customers the number of options available to them will broadly double, increasing even more for customers of our small stores.

“This trial will enable us to provide more fashion, licence and lifestyle products to more customers and more often. In store collection will be available from designated areas, designed to be welcoming and situated in the heart of the store.”

Click & Collect orders will be processed and dispatched to store from a dedicated UK distribution centre.

7am: EasyJet cuts flights

EasyJet is cutting flights to 87% of 2019 levels following the reduction in flights being handled at Gatwick and Amsterdam.

The airline said its decision provides customers with advance notice and the potential to rebook onto alternative flights.

“Given easyJet’s high frequency network, we expect to be able to rebook the majority of customers on alternative flights, with many being on the same day as originally booked for,” it said.

As a result of these pre-emptive actions, easyJet now expects its third quarter capacity, to 30 June 2022, to be around 87% of FY19 levels, and Q4, to 30 September 2022, to be around 90% of FY19 levels.

There will be a cost impact from disruption, coupled with the enhanced resilience easyJet is putting in place this summer, from additional wet leased aircraft, crew costs and airport charges.

Booking momentum has continued with demand for travel this summer remaining strong, with Q3 currently 86% sold with ticket yields up c.2% and Q4 48% sold and ticket yields up c.14%.

This Q4 booking position is broadly in line with where we were at the same point in FY19. We will continue to fine tune our schedule in the light of industry conditions as we move through the summer season in order to deliver for our customers.

7am: Pfizer invests in Valneva

US healthcare giant Pfizer is acquiring an 8.1% stake in French vaccine producer Valneva for €90.5 million, consolidating an ongoing collaboration between the two companies.

Valneva, which is investing in its plant in Livingston, said it will use the proceeds from Pfizer’s equity investment to support its Lyme disease programme. It also produces a vaccine for Covid-19.

Chief executive Thomas Lingelbach said: “Pfizer’s investment in Valneva highlights the quality of the work that we’ve done together over the past two years and is a strong recognition of Valneva’s vaccine expertise.”

Global markets

Recession relief seems unlikely this week with UK inflation figures expected to show another alarmingly high reading that could push the Bank of England into hiking at a faster pace.

Japan did not join the global uplift in base rates last week but the Nikkei 225 index in Tokyo was down 1.1% this morning. In China, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.1%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 0.1%.

Wall Street futures managed slight gains amid ongoing indications that the US Federal Reserve will commit to an aggressive policy on fighting inflation.

Bitcoin slipped 3% to $19,897, having bounced sharply over the weekend amid talk of a single large buyer.

Oil prices edged down again after a sharp retreat late last week amid concerns high energy prices were adding to risks of a global recession which would ultimately curb demand. Brent crude fell 10 cents to $113.02 per barrel, while US crude lost 27 cents to $109.29.

Germany is to burn more coal as it seeks to limit its use of Russian gas. Economy minister Robert Habeck admitted it meant his country would be raising usage of a highly polluting fossil fuel to ensure its energy security.

Last month the EU agreed to halt most Russian oil imports but an embargo on its gas is a long way off. Russia supplies about 27% of the union’s imported oil and 40% of its natural gas.