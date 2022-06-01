Parsley Box cuts losses, but sales below forecast

Trading update

Chris van der Kuyl chairs the company

Scottish ready meals company Parsley Box Group says it has reduced its losses, but orders have fallen and sales will be below expectations.

In an update on the first five months of the year, the Chris van der Kuyl chaired company said product development has continued “at pace” and stock levels have stablished following the completion of a lower than expected fundraise of £6.1m.

The AIM-quoted group, whose shares have plummeted since its flotation in March last year, said its drive to improve returns on marketing spend remains the key focus with campaigns to win back lapsed customers and new customer acquisition.

“We have made some progress. For the 5 months ending 31 May, the adjusted EBITDA loss is circa 10% better than management expectations, with losses reduced by circa 44% from the prior year,” said the Edinburgh-based company in a statement.

“Average order values have continued to grow at a double-digit rate, with good stock availability and ongoing product development supporting the growth in basket size. However, to date, order volumes have been behind expectations.

“As a result of the lower order volumes, sales for the 5 months ending 31 May 2022 are circa 11% below management expectations.

“We have focused on delivering gross margins, with process improvements made to order fulfilment delivering gross margin improvements that have more than offset product and delivery cost inflation , and overheads have been well managed.”

Jo Coomber, formerly of the National Galleries of Scotland and Dobbies Garden Centres, joins this month as marketing director and will lead on developing the Parsley Box brand and cost-effective customer engagement and acquisition.

Upcoming product releases include further expansion of the food range into meals for two and the launch of sides and snacks to increase average order values.