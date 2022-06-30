New record house prices but growth slows | China reopens

Daily Business Live

7.30am: House price growth slows

Nationwide Building Society’s house price index showed average house prices have increased for the eleventh consecutive month climbing to a record high of £271,613, though the rise was at a slower rate.

Prices grew by 10.7% in June compared to June 2021, a slowdown from annual growth of 11.2% in May. London continued to be the weakest performing UK region, with annual price growth slowing to 6%, from 7.4% in the previous quarter.

Brean Horne, personal finance expert at NerdWallet, said: “The pandemic could not curtail the upward march of house prices, but many expect that rising interest rates and inflation will. However, today’s figures show that this slowdown is yet to take effect.

“It’ll come as a blow to those hoping to take their first step onto the property ladder who are facing a triple-threat. Interest rates are rising, affecting the amount they can borrow; inflation has risen above 9% and could reach as high as 14% later this year, impacting the amount they can save; and if house prices also climb further, many properties will simply be out of reach.”

7.30am: No change to GDP figure

The UK economy grew the same as previously thought in the first three months of the year, when the rise in inflation was still to have an impact.

Gross domestic product increased by 0.8% in the first quarter compared with the final three months of 2021, the Office for National Statistics said.

A preliminary estimate by the ONS had put economic growth in the January-March period at that rate.

Global markets

One bright note has emerged from China where the economy has perked up as Covid restrictions are eased. Its service sector grew by the fastest in 13 months and manufacturing is showing a return to overall growth. The Shanghai Composite was 1.31% higher.

However, markets were lower in other parts of Asia. The Nikkei was 1.45% lower and the Kospi was off by 0.81%.

US markets remain on course for one of their worst halves in decades.The S&P 500 is on course for its biggest first-half percentage drop since 1970. The tech-focused Nasdaq is facing its worst-ever first-half performance, while the Dow Jones is looking at the biggest January-June fall since the financial crisis of 2008-9.