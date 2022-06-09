New neighbourhood plan for Govan Graving Docks

Restoration project

The docks are currently derelict

Revised plans for the historic Govan Graving Docks on the River Clyde will see the derelict site transformed into a vibrant neighbourhood.

The ambitious masterplan, being led by New City Vision and working closely with a range of partners, will include the reopening of Dock No1 for historic ship repairs, in partnership with The Piers and Docks Trust.

The restoration of the site’s sole remaining building – the Pumphouse – is also outlined in the ambitious plans.

The docks are included within the current City Development Plan as a residential site and, if approved, the plans would be partly cross-funded by the development of housing along the southern side of the site, reinforcing the sense of an extension to the wider Govan community as well as increasing the supply of much-needed affordable accommodation.

It is hoped that the refurbished dock and pumphouse will also become a major visitor attraction, while re-connecting the people of Glasgow with the site.

The masterplan outlines the launch of an urban wetlands project from the western basin of the Docks, aimed at carbon capture and regenerative farming.

Harry O’Donnell, chairman of New City Vision, said: “The Docks are part of the fabric of this city, and these proposals will see the site retain its historical and cultural significance, while also creating a vibrant, new community which will contribute to the local and city-wide economy.

“New housing along the southern side of the site will underpin the funding of the wider vision to create a new urban green space fit for the 21st Century.

“Our vision has been the subject of widespread consultation over the past two years, and it reflects broad support to bring the historic site back into use.

“I would urge anyone with an interest in the proposals to attend our in-person events on Thursday 16 June and Friday 17 June. Members of our project team will be on-hand to discuss the proposals with the local community and to answer any questions they may have.”

The 16 June event is being held between 11.00 am and 7.00 pm at The Pearce Institute, 840-860 Govan Rd, Govan, Glasgow.

The 17 June event is being held between 1.30pm and 4.30pm at the Riverside Hall, 29-31 Clydebrae St, Govan, Glasgow.