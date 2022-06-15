New chair and partners at French Duncan

Accountancy

Top team (l to r) Marc Vosilius, Stephen Hughes & Neil Robb

Scottish mid-tier accountancy & business advisory firm French Duncan has promoted two entrepreneurial services directors Neil Robb and Marc Vosilius to partner.

The pair have been with the firm for six and eight years respectively, and Mr Robb has also taken on the role of head of the entrepreneurial services department, whilst Mr Vosilius will focus on new business growth across the Central Belt.

They have already been working together to help guide the team of more than 40 departmental colleagues through a period of significant change.

Current partner Stephen Hughes, who joined French Duncan as a trainee, has been elected chairman, taking over from Eileen Blackburn who recently retired.