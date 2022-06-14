Napier acquires unit to expand BE-ST facility

£2.5m deal

Additional space at Watt Place

Edinburgh Napier University has acquired a building adjacent to its existing construction industry innovation facility at Hamilton International Park in a £2.5 million deal with HFD Property Group.

The unit in Watt Place will be used for the university’s Built Environment – Smart Transformation (BE-ST) formerly known as Construction Scotland Innovation Centre. It is a not-for-profit organisation that helps develop new products, business models and services, as well source finance.

The building was erected in the early 2000s by Scottish Enterprise as hybrid industrial-innovation accommodation.

HFD has managed Hamilton International Park since 2008. Following completion of its EcoCampus development in 2011, the park is now fully developed and is home to more than 80 businesses employing over 6,000 people.

Colliers and Savills represented HFD on the disposal, with EYCO acting for Edinburgh Napier University.

Stephen Lewis, MD of HFD Property Group, said: “Whilst our original plan was to let the building, when our neighbouring occupier enquired about purchasing 1 Watt Place we took the decision to sell.

“We were pleased to support the university and its aim to drive further innovation in construction.”