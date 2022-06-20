Murray’s fitness worry for Wimbledon bid

Wimbledon 2022

By Paul Kiddie, sports reporter |

Concerns: Andy Murray

Two-time Wimbledon champion Andy Murray remains unsure if he will be fit enough to compete as he would like at the All-England Club next week.

The 35-year-old faces a race against time to make the championships, which start on Monday, due to the abdominal injury which put paid to his Queen’s bid last week.

The Scot, who won in 2013 and 2016, suffered the injury in the final of the Stuttgart Open earlier this month against Matteo Berrettini, and said: “The injury is healing but still not perfect. My goal is to get to the start line in a good place physically and give myself the best chance to do well.

“I’ve been practising for the past three or four days and have been practising well.

“There have been positives and negatives this week. Positives are I’ve been able to practise but there are certain shots I’ve not been able to practise.

“Unfortunately, in matches you can’t just not hit certain shots. In the next couple of days hopefully I will get the chance to test that and hopefully it will be fine.

“I’ve missed out on some of the stuff I’d have liked to do. Hopefully in the next couple of days it will hopefully improve and we will get back to normal preparations.”