Mulberry sales surge | Moonpig fades | B&M slips

Daily Business Live

7am: Mulberry sales surge

Luxury fashion brand Mulberry reported a surge in profit and revenue following a strong recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.

Profit before tax came in at £21.3m (2021: £4.6m), which includes a one-off profit on disposal of Paris lease of £5.7m.

Group revenue was up 32% to £152.4m (2021: £115.0m). UK retail sales increased 36% to £89.8m (2021: £66.2m) while China retail sales soared 59%.

The board is proposing a final dividend of 3p (2021: nil).

Thierrhy Andretta, CEO, said: “Whilst the economic and geo-political outlook remains uncertain, we are an iconic international brand with a clear strategy for future profitable, cash-generative growth. We remain well placed to continue to deliver sustainable returns to the benefit of all our stakeholders.”

Group revenue for the first 12 weeks of the new financial year is 5% ahead of last year. Omni-channel (retail and digital) revenue is down 1%, largely as a result of COVID-19 restrictions in mainland China, including the closure of the majority of stores and the Shanghai distribution centre.

7am: Moonpig confident despite revenue slump

Gift card company Moonpig said adjusted pre-tax profit for the year to 30 April was down 30.9% from £74.7m to £51.5m while group revenue was 17.3% lower at £304.3m as the online sales surge during the pandemic faded.

On a two-year basis revenue grew 75.8%. Adjusted pre-tax profit over the same period is up 55.2% to £51.5m.

The company said it is pleased with the start to the new financial year and remains confident in its existing expectations for trading in FY23.

“Based on the anticipated completion of the acquisition of Buyagift [post period] by the end of July 2022, we expect revenue for the enlarged Moonpig Group in FY23 to be approximately £350m,” it said.

Nickyl Raithatha, CEO, commented: “Our first full year as a listed company has been another transformational period for Moonpig Group – financially, operationally and strategically.

“We have significantly outperformed the targets set out at IPO, and recently announced the proposed acquisition of Buyagift, which will accelerate our journey to becoming the ultimate gifting companion.”

7am: B&M sales down

Discount retailer B&M reported a dip in first-quarter group sales, reflecting a tough comparison with a year-ago period when consumers stocked up during lockdowns.

The FTSE 100-listed firm said its group revenue dropped to £1.16 billion in the first quarter ended 25 June, down from £1.19bn a year ago.

B&M said there were no changes to its outlook, with fiscal 2023 group adjusted EBITDA expected to be in the range of £550m to £600m.

Global markets

US stocks fell for a second day in a row as markets failed to build on last week’s strong rebound from 2022 lows, with investors once again selling off shares amid looming recession fears and new economic data showing that consumer confidence plunged to a 16-month low.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1.6%, nearly 500 points, while the S&P 500 lost 2% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite 3%.

The Conference Board said that U.S. consumer confidence sank 4.5 points to 98.7 in June, reaching its lowest level since February 2021, indicating slower growth for the second quarter and an increasing risk of recession by the end of the year.

Consumer and tech stocks led the market’s declines, while energy stocks were the only positive sector in the S&P 500.

In Asia, the Japan’s Nikkei 225 index was down 1.0%. In China, the Shanghai Composite was down 0.9%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was down 1.8%. The S&P/ASX 200 in Sydney was down 0.8%.