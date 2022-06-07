Motorists hit as petrol surges towards £2 per litre

Fuel crisis

Prices of petrol and diesel are hitting record highs (pic: Terry Murden)

Motoring organisation the RAC has declared a “national fuel crisis” as pump prices for petrol are expected to soar above £2 a litre.

At that price, the cost of filling the tank of an average family car would rise to about £110.

Some petrol stations are already selling beyond £2, including one on the M6 in Cumbria, while 194p to 197p is common in parts of England and Wales. In Scotland, motorists are being charged around 180p for petrol and nearly 190p for diesel.

Government data has revealed petrol prices have surged by 37% in 12 months and 3.9% in the past week alone.

Analysts predict that oil will average $135 a barrel for the rest of this year as the intensifying war in Ukraine adds pressure to a supply issue caused by rising global demand, and sterling weakening against the dollar.

Businesses heavily dependent on fuel are facing a massive extra burden, with freight companies reporting that the cost of running just one lorry is already up £20,000 on last year.

RAC fuel spokesperson Simon Williams said: “We strongly urge the Government to take drastic action to help soften the impact for drivers from these never-before-seen pump prices.

“Drivers surely won’t be able to cope unless something is done to help.

“This is fast becoming a national crisis for the country’s 32 million car drivers as well as countless businesses.”