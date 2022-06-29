Mitchell joins Knight Property as management surveyor

Property

Commercial property development company, Knight Property Group has appointed Daniel Mitchell, pictured, as a management surveyor working across Scotland from the Aberdeen and Edinburgh offices.

Previously, he worked with FG Burnett and before that he held roles in the energy sector.

In his new position, he will work alongside managing director, Howard Crawshaw, assisting with the asset management of the Knight portfolio, including lease renewals, re-gears and liaising with the development team and property agents.

Mr Crawshaw, managing director of Knight Property Group, said: “We were impressed with Daniel’s knowledge and enthusiasm. He will be a strong addition to our team, as we continue to develop our development and investment portfolio across Scotland.”