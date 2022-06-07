Ministers urged to intervene in trams inquiry

Intervention call

The tram inquiry has been ongoing for nearly eight years (pic: Terry Murden)

Edinburgh city council’s new leader wants the Scottish Government to intervene to speed up of the long-running inquiry into the building of the city’s tram line.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond announced the judge-led public hearing in June 2014, promising it would be “swift and thorough”.

It began in 2017, led by former Lord Advocate Lord Hardie, and so far has cost more than £12 million, with no indication as to when it will report.

The inquiry aims to establish why the tram project incurred delays, cost more than originally budgeted and delivered a smaller operation than intended. It was budgeted to cost £375 million and open in 2011 but a shorter route opened three years late at twice the cost. An extension is now being built which is said to be on time and on budget.