Milestone for NnG | Burns & McDonnell | Travelperk

Business briefs

NnG’s first substation has been installed off the Fife coast

Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm, under construction 15km off the coast of Fife, achieved a major milestone as the first of its two offshore electricity substations has been installed.

It means the farm can be fully connected to the National Grid ahead of the project’s 54 wind turbines being installed in 2023.

Saipem used the largest offshore wind installation vessel in the world, the Heerema Sleipnir, to place the 1,100 tonne topside onto one of the two foundation jackets.

The innovative ‘rock socket’ seabed supports for the jackets were prepared last year by the Saipem 7000 and Saipem 3000 construction vessels in a water depth of approximately 50 metres, to anchor the offshore substation to the seabed.

Once installed, the power generated by the offshore wind farm’s turbines will be exported via NnG’s two offshore substations to its onshore substation where the energy will access the National Grid’s entry point at Crystal Rig in the Lammermuir Hills, East Lothian.

The first turbines will be operational in mid-2023, with completion of the entire wind farm scheduled for 2024.

NnG, jointly owned by EDF Renewables and ESB, will have a capacity of c.450MW. It will supply enough low carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes2 and will offset over 400,000 tonnes of CO 2 emissions each year.

Burns & McDonnell opens office

Engineering construction firm Burns & McDonnell has established an office in Scotland as it expands its UK footprint.

The firm, which has operated in the US for over 120 years, will provide engineering and construction services to electricity network operators and renewable energy developers as they update and expand Scotland’s power grid infrastructure.

The office in Motherwell is the company’s third in the UK and Jonathan Chapman, UK managing director, said: “This is another exciting and important step for our company as we set up another new office and welcome additional talented engineers to our team.

“Scotland’s global leadership in renewable energy is a perfect match for our firm’s global experience in designing and upgrading onshore network infrastructure.”

Travelperk expands Edinburgh hub

Travel management platform TravelPerk is expanding its operations Edinburgh, with plans to add at least 30 jobs this year and more in 2023.

The company already employs 10 staff in Edinburgh which is its third hub in the UK alongside London and Birmingham.

It recently expanded its presence in the UK market through the acquisition of Click Travel, the UK’s largest business travel provider.