Medtech firm Aureum expands into Maxim Park

Life sciences

New home: Maxim 1

A medtech spin-out from the University of Strathclyde is opening an office and laboratory facilities at Eurocentral.

Aureum Diagnostics, which is developing low-cost tests for a wide range of diseases, has taken 3,500 sq ft on a five-year deal at Maxim Park.

The company, which was set up last year, plans to add to its eight staff as its scales up operations for product commercialisation.

The new office space will house all technical, operational and leadership staff with product development activities being carried out in an adjoining dedicated laboratory space.

Oliver Davies, CEO, said: “Operating between Glasgow and Edinburgh is an excellent location for both staff and visitors.

“We now look forward to seeing the business continue to go from strength-to-strength on the back of this latest investment.”

The deal follows a number of lettings at Maxim Park to firms operating in the life sciences sector which require a mix of laboratory and office space. They include research and biopharmaceutical group Sartorius and TC BioPharma.

Joint letting agents Knight Frank and CBRE acted on behalf of landlord Shelborn Asset Management which acquired the 756,000 sq.ft. Maxim Park in 2018.