Material expansion follows Covid-19 rebound

Marketing

Colin Banks: sponsorship specialist

Creative marketing agency Material has welcomed a string of appointments, including Colin Banks, previously OVO Energy’s head of sponsorships & partnerships.

He will work with the Glasgow-based agency to offer experienced rights and partnerships consultancy.

Andy Brown, who left in 2018 to join outdoor apparel firm Trespass, returns in a new role as head of digital design.

Other hires include Caitlin Cummings-Duffy who has joined as account director, and Yvonne Morrison who has been on-boarded as senior account manager.

The appointments reflect the agency’s post-Covid rebound. Cancelled events in 2020 had a severe impact on trading, but high profile projects for COP26, Euro 2020, Tennent’s Lager and DF Concerts and Events amongst others, helped to see turnover for 2021 exceed pre-pandemic levels.

Managing director Alasdair Wallace, believes the new appointments can support further growth in 2022: “We’re hugely excited to welcome Andy (Brown) back to Material.

“His digital knowledge and creativity will not only add a new dimension to the creative application of our ideas, but also allow us to offer clients an extended mix of digital and content solutions.”

“And Colin is someone who brings a wealth of expertise in the rights and partnership space having previously held commercial and marketing positions with OVO, SSE, Tennent’s and The Scottish FA.

“It’s been a busy start to the year for the business with new faces being added to strengthen our client offering and we’re confident this new influx of talent can help us to build on what was a challenging but rewarding 2021.”