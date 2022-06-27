Update:

11th deal

Manorview adds Bothwell Bridge hotel to portfolio

| June 27, 2022
Changing hands: Bothwell Bridge Hotel

Scottish boutique hotel operator Manorview Group has added the eleventh venue to its collection with the acquisition of Bothwell Bridge Hotel in Bothwell, South Lanarkshire.

The 90-bedroom hotel, initially known as The Clyde Hotel, has been owned by the Martalo family for 42 years. 

The acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, will add 50% to the group’s bedroom capacity. A programme of investment is in the pipeline.

Steve Graham, founder and director of Manorview said: “We look forward to taking the baton from the Martalo family and continuing the legacy and story of this wonderful hotel and historic property. We take great pride in our properties, and this will be no different.

“Opportunities to acquire properties of this kind don’t come along often, so we are delighted to be bringing Bothwell Bridge into the Manorview collection.”

He said it will be business as usual and all bookings for guests and functions will be honoured.

