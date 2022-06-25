Mackay: ‘I had confidence in ferries deal’

Evidence to MSPs

Derek Mackay: Ferguson Marine ‘won on quality’ (pic: Terry Murden)

Former SNP transport minister Derek Mackay has told a government committee that he had confidence in the recommendation to proceed with awarding a contract for new CalMac ferries to Ferguson Marine shipyard on the Clyde.

In written evidence on his involvement in the controversial decision he told Holyrood’s public audit committee that the submission had followed the “necessary process, procurement assessment and milestone stages”.

Mr Mackay was transport minister at the time and in a five-page letter to Richard Leonard, the Labour chair of the committee, he said he could not “recall” conversations with other key figures after receiving notice of grave concerns about the inability of Jim McColl’s shipyard to provide a guarantee should the contract default.

Ferguson Marine had “won on quality with an impressive bid”, Mr Mackay said, adding that he had been provided with “sufficient” information to be satisfied it would honour its end of the bargain.

Mr Mackay said: “I was satisfied with the information that was provided at the time, and that all relevant officials had been involved in the submission.”