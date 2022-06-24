London opens higher despite retail sales fall

Daily Business Live

9am: Market lifted

Shares in London opened higher as investors shrugged off the government’s defeat in two by-elections and the downturn in retail sales.

“A 0.5% rise in the FTSE 100 to 7,056 is a step in the right direction and rounds off what’s been yet another volatile week on the markets,” says Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell.

“As we approach the halfway point for 2022, investors continue to cross their fingers that markets will have a better second-half than the first six months of the year.

“Only 59 socks in the FTSE 350 index are currently sitting on share price gains year-to-date.

“More than 100 stocks in the index have seen their share price fall by 30% or more, including some names which up to this year had been market darlings.

“Media group Future, asset manager Liontrust, aviation expert Wizz Air, tech investor Scottish Mortgage and sausage rolls seller Greggs have all had a terrible time on the markets in 2022, and it may take either some outstanding news, a shift in central bank monetary policy or a brighter economic outlook for them to win back investors’ favour.

“Barclays fancies its chances as a bigger player in the residential mortgage market. The timing might seem a bit odd given cracks appearing in the property market. However, Barclays is clearly taking a long-term view and its purchase of Kensington Mortgage together with a book of UK home loans is a logical strategic move.

“UK takeovers continue to come thick and fast and today’s bid news comes with a twist. Normally a bidder would offer a good 20% to 30% premium to the market price, yet the opposite has happened with oil services group Lamprell.

“The company is in a very weak financial position and an approach from major shareholder Blofeld is more of a rescue package than a recognition of the company’s future potential.

“Lamprell says the proposal is at a very significant discount to last night’s market price and it desperately needs financial help in the interim. It could be one of those situations where something is better than nothing for shareholders, given the clock is ticking on the company’s survival.”

7.30am: Retail sales fall

Retail sales volumes fell by 0.5% in May as consumers cut back on their food shop.

New figures from the Office for National Statistics are a fresh indication of the impact of surging inflation.

Economists polled by Reuters had expected a 0.7% monthly fall in retail sales in May.

The ONS now estimates that sales volumes in April rose by 0.4% from March, a much smaller increase than the originally reported 1.4% increase.

Global markets

European equity markets slumped sharply yesterday, knocked back by concerns that its two biggest economies could well be sliding into recession, but the FTSE 100 was called to open higher after closed down 68.77 points, or 1.0%, at 7,020.45.

On Wall Street, the Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 0.6%, the S&P 500 was up 1.0%, and the Nasdaq Composite up 1.6%.

The positive mood spread to Asia this morning with Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 up 1.2%, the Shanghai Composite was up 0.5%, while the Hang Seng index in Hong Kong was up 1.7%.