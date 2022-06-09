Lawn mower developer raises funds for growth

Cutting edge tech

Joan Kangro, centre, with Kingdom team

A fledgling tech company launched by a Glasgow university graduate is poised to increase production of its commercial robotic lawn mowers after securing £2m from Scottish Enterprise and a range of UK and European investors.

Kingdom Technologies, which already lists golf courses and local authorities among its clients, will use the funding to support the growing demand for its services and to expand internationally.

Investment also comes from Metaplanet, Ironwolf, Superangel and Specialist VC.

The Glasgow-based business has nearly 400 pre-orders from customers across the UK, Europe and US. Expansion in the US is a particular focus for the firm’s founder Joan Kangro, originally from Estonia.

Mr Kangro set up Kingdom in 2018 with support from the European Regional Development Fund. He raised further funding from the Scottish Edge Wild Card competition and RSE Unlocking Ambition Enterprise Fellowship.

He said: “The investment comes at the right time for Kingdom. Having conducted a lengthy period of development, we are now ready to expand our service across the UK, Europe and the US.

“We know from these extensive pilots that we have a reliable and robust product capable of operating in complicated environments. The next phase of our business is to manufacture more products and expand our offering to the US market.”

Kingdom Technologies has been supported from an early stage by the entrepreneurial and employment teams at law firm Harper Macleod.

Rachel Miele, in the corporate team at Harper Macleod, said: “After a sustained period of testing and development, Joan has created a product which is attracting attention from global customers.

“It’s been a privilege to work with Joan since Kingdom was first created, and we are looking forward to supporting him on the next stage of his journey.”