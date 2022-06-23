Kynos expands senior team with Strutt as CFO

Bioscience

Kynos Therapeutics, the Scottish biotech company, has announced the appointment of Dr Alison Strutt as chief finance officer (CFO).

Dr Strutt (pictured) has extensive strategic, transactional and operational experience. She will combine her current role as chief operating officer at NodThera Inc. whilst supporting Kynos Therapeutics.

She formerly held a number of senior finance roles at GSK, including as chief of staff to the CFO, where she was responsible for transforming GSK’s financial reporting processes and organisation as well as leading local completions of the global Novartis transaction.

Dr Strutt also served as CFO of GSK’s drug discovery group, where she established the Tres Cantos Open Lab and Catalyst Science Park at GSK’s UK flagship R&D site. Prior to time at GSK, she led the UK M&A life sciences team at Deloitte in London.

She holds a PhD in chemistry and physical chemistry from the University of Wales, Cardiff and is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants for England and Wales.

Damian Mole, CEO of Kynos Therapeutics, said: “Kynos is rapidly building momentum towards the clinic, and Alison’s experience across large pharma and biotech covers finance at the operational level as well as a strategic outlook. This breadth of skill and experience will support Kynos to achieve the strong position that we are aiming for in the near future.”

Dr Strutt said” “I am very excited to be getting involved in Kynos at this critical point in its journey, and I am really looking forward to working with the leadership team and the board.”