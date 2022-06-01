Knighthoods for Rankin, Walker and Milne

Jubilee Honours

Knighted: Ian Rankin (pic: Terry Murden)

Crime writer Ian Rankin and the Scottish businessmen James Walker and Jimmy Milne are among those receiving knighthoods in the Queen’s Jubilee Birthday Honours List.

Other business leaders honoured include Marc Crothall of the Scottish Tourism Alliance and David Stewart of Wood Group, who both receive an MBE.

There is further recognition for those who led the battle against Covid-19, while the British Olympic curling team are among those from sport to receive honours.

Mr Rankin, author of the hugely successful Inspector Rebus novels, is knighted for services to literature and charity, while Mr Walker, joint managing director of the Walkers Shortbread company, and Mr Milne, chairman of subsea technology company, the Balmoral Group, are similarly honoured for their contributions to business and charity.

Knighthoods are also conferred on Iain Livingstone, chief constable of Police Scotland, and those at the forefront of the Covid pandemic – researcher Professor Aziz Sheikh, of the University of Edinburgh, and AstraZeneca CEO Pascal Soriot.

Awards for parliamentary and political service are headed by Arlene Foster, the former First Minister of Northern Ireland, while from the world of football the former Scotland goalkeeper Alan Rough is made an MBE and Rio Ferdinand receives an OBE. Welsh International Gareth Bale and Liverpool player James Milner receive MBEs.

Follow Daily Business on LinkedIn

Actor Damian Lewis receives a CBE for services to drama and charity for initiating the campaign to raise £1 million to provide food for NHS workers throughout Covid-19.

Among those appointed CBEs are: Professor Timothy Ingold of Aberdeen University; Professor Jacqueline Reilly, of Glasgow Caledonian University; Ian and Michael Urquhart, of Gordon and MacPhail Scotch whisky distillers and distributors;

OBEs are presented to: Katrina Bowes, CEO of the Tapestry Partnership in Glasgow; David John Crossan in Dunbartonshire for services to exports and inward investment; Brian Hughes, lately deputy principal, Glasgow Clyde College; Eve Muirhead, skip, British Olympic Curling Team; Annemarie O’Donnell; chief executive, Glasgow City Council and chair of COP26 programme board.

MBEs: Marc Crothall, chief executive of the Scottish Tourism Alliance; Lesley Isobel Blair for services to the beauty industry during Covid-19; Jennifer Dodds, Victoria Wright, Hailey Duff, Mili Smith, members of the British Olympic curling team; David Murdoch, head coach, British curling team; William Duncan, for services to curling; Nicholas Groves-Raines, director of Groves-Raines Architects; Stanley Watt Morrice, for services to food and drink; Alan Rough, for services to football and charity; Jan Hulme, Glasgow Caledonian University Secretary and Vice-Principal Governance; Douglas Gordon Samuel, lately CEO of Spartans Community Football Academy; David Stewart, chief operating officer at Wood Group.