Jobs saved as Dawnfresh processing plant sold

Thistle Seafoods deal

Forty jobs in Lanarkshire have been saved after the administrators of Dawnfresh Seafoods sold the fish processing facility to Peterhead-based Thistle Seafoods.

The deal, which is for an undisclosed sum, will see Thistle Seafoods invest in expanding operations and hire more staff at the Uddingston site where 200 jobs were axed at the end of February.

Callum Carmichael, partner and joint administrator at FRP Advisory, said that the deal was an excellent outcome for all parties.

He said Thistle Seafoods was “well placed to integrate the site and facilities into their own fast-growing business”.

Ryan Scatterty, Thistle Seafoods managing director added: “The acquisition of the Uddingston facility is an ideal fit for our business as it will provide us with a strategic processing, storage and distribution hub with ready access to the key transport networks to better serve our domestic customers.

“It will also allow us to further expand our product offering and capitalise on our fast-growing export markets.”

Dawnfresh Seafoods went into administration on 28 February along with Dawnfresh Holdings and R R Spink & Sons (Arbroath).

FRP Advisory sold the Arbroath facility to Lossie Seafoods in a deal that saved 249 jobs.

Dawnfresh Farming. which operates seven fish farms in Northern Ireland and Scotland continues to trade solvently and will be formally marketed for sale in the coming months.

In the interim, the joint administrators are encouraging interested parties to contact the Edinburgh office of FRP Advisory.