Jamie Murray and Venus Williams team up for doubles

Wimbledon

By a Daily Business reporter |

Jamie Murray: seeking to overtake Virginia Wade

Scottish tennis ace Jamie Murray will team up with Venus Williams in the mixed doubles at Wimbledon.

The pair have requested a wild card from the All England Club after 42-year-old Williams confirmed her return to the venue.

She has not played on the tour since a first-round defeat at the Chicago Open last August, after which she withdrew from the US Open because of a “persistent leg injury”.

Williams, who has won five singles and six women’s doubles titles at Wimbledon, decided against participating in the singles draw.

Jamie Murray and Martina Hingis with mixed doubles trophies

Murray, 36, has won seven grand-slam doubles titles, including two in the Wimbledon mixed doubles, in 2007 with Jelena Jankovic and in 2017 with Martina Hingis.

While he tends to be overshadowed by his brother Andy, he is just one trophy short of overtaking Virginia Wade as Britain’s most successful player at grand slams in the open era.

He will be pairing once again with the Brazilian Bruno Soares to win his first Wimbledon men’s doubles title.

There has been speculation that Emma Raducanu and Andy Murray would team up, and she has spoken enthusiastically about the idea. However, it will not happen at this year’s tournament.