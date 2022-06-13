Investors ‘shunning UK’ as economy weakens

CBI warning

Tony Danker, left, wants the Chancellor Rishi Sunak to accelerate action

One of Britain’s business leaders has warned that global investors are avoiding the UK because the government is failing to get a grip on the weakening economy.

CBI boss Tony Danker wants Downing Street to call “Cobra-style meetings” to address inflation and weakening business confidence.

Mr Danker told a media briefing ahead of releasing today’s forecasts for the economy that a “technical recession” can be avoided if corrective action is taken urgently.

The director general of the business group said ministers need to stop spending time on less important matters such as bringing back imperial weights and measures and devote their attention to key issues.

He said firms’ plans for investment were in “pause mode” as they worried over the lack of focus on growth and inflation amid wrangling over Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s political future.

The CBI has downgraded its GDP growth outlook significantly, to 3.7% in 2022 (from 5.1% previously) and 1% in 2023 (from 3.0% previously).