IndyRef2 advice leaves big questions unanswered

Paper published

Campaigners are demanding an early vote (pic: Terry Murden)

A document outlining the advice given to the Scottish government on holding a new independence referendum fails to make clear if it would have the power to legislate for a poll without the UK government’s support.

The two-page paper, published on the orders of the Information Commissioner, Daren Fitzhenry, reveals that ministers were advised they could work on policies preparing for a vote, and could test a question with the Electoral Commission.

But it leaves unanswered key questions about challenging the UK Government’s resolve not to allow another vote.

The Scottish government had initially refused to publish the advice, but was told it was in the public interest to do so.