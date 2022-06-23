Hybrid working helps retain staff, says study

Flexibility is norm

Home working is becoming the norm for half the labour force

More than half of Scots (54%) are now working in home and hybrid roles, but employers risk losing staff who are not benefiting from the greater flexibility of remote working, according to a new report.

Those in nursing, caring, transport and some leisure services have missed out on the gains that others have enjoyed from wider adoption of hybrid practices.

The Working Lives Study Scotland by the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD) says employers will need to consider providing more flexibility in order to retain staff amid widespread labour shortages.

The data points to the hugely positive impact that flexible working has on working lives. Just over three-quarters of Scots (76%) who work flexibly say that flexible working has had a positive impact on their quality of life.