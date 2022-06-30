House of Boe launches first retail outlet

New gin joint

Carlo Valente, Andrew Richardson and Graham Coull

One of the UK’s fastest-growing independent gin and vodka producers, House of Boe, is launching its first bricks and mortar shop as it looks to extend its reach to retail customers.

The company, whose products are distilled in Stirling, sells mainly across the on-trade, in bars and restaurants, as well as the off-trade and online.

Its retail outlet opens in South Queensferry next month overlooking the Forth Bridge and stock will include a limited edition gin.

The company has set an annual group sales target of £10 million for 2022/23 as it emerges from the global pandemic when it was impacted by the closure of bars and other venues. Before Covid-19 its annual turnover was £8.5m.

The majority of its sales are in the UK, but it is also growing in popularity in Spain and plans to target other European and global markets.

The business was launched in 2007 and is run by food and drinks veterans Andrew Richardson, Carlo Valente and Graham Coull, who combine their production, marketing and sales skills.