Home buyers deliver 66% surge in tax revenue

Holyrood boost

Home sales have surged but the market may be softening (pic: Terry Murden)

The Scottish Government has benefited from a surge in tax revenue from the booming property market, according to new data.

Income from the land and buildings transaction tax (LBTT) has surged by 66% in the last 12 months compared to 2019.

Revenue generated from the LBTT rose from £365.6m in the year to May 2019 to £607.5m in the 12 months to May 2022.

However, this level of growth is unlikely to be maintained as prices of homes soften and demand slows amid the squeeze on budgets.

Analysts also expect the market to ease to more normal levels after a sharp rise in activity caused by pent-up demand during the two years of lockdown restrictions.