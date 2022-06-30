Growth prospects next year ‘significantly worse’

Latest forecast

Property prices in Scotland are rising along with food and fuel (pic: Terry Murden)

Scotland’s economic growth prospects for next year have “significantly worsened” as consumers and businesses cut back on spending, says a key forecasting group.

The Fraser of Allander Institute at the University of Strathclyde now expects growth of 3.8% in 2022 and 0.5% in 2023 as the impacts of cost increases on consumers and businesses are likely to persist for longer than previously thought. This is a sharp downturn since the last set of forecasts in March.

The Deloitte-backed Economic Commentary points to consumers modifying their spending behaviour, with over half reporting that they are spending less on non-essentials. In addition, a third of consumers say they are spending less on food and other essentials.

It is not just food and fuel, however. The analysis shows that the costs of property, both rental and ownership, are also increasing significantly.

Price increases across the board mean that the impacts are being felt differently by different types of consumers. A younger demographic are more likely to say that property costs and public transport services have increased in price, whereas older age groups are more likely to say that food and fuel have gone up.

Director of the Institute, Professor Mairi Spowage, said: “The recovery from the pandemic is starting to falter.

“The analysis we have carried out for this quarter’s commentary, indicates that inflation will be higher and persist for longer than we thought in March.