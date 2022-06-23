Grant to retire after 40 years with Bank of Scotland

Banking

Philip Grant: ‘incredibly fortunate’

One of Scotland’s top bankers, Philip Grant, has decided to retire after 40 years with Lloyds Banking Group and Bank of Scotland.

Mr Grant, chief operating officer, insurance and wealth at LBG, is also president of the Chartered Bankers Institute and currently chair of Scottish Financial Enterprise. He will step down from the bank at the end of the year.

“I have been incredibly fortunate in the breadth of opportunity that the Group provided to that nervous 17 year old who approached the doors of Bank of Scotland in Bridge of Weir,” he said in a social media post.

“I am also very proud to have represented the group in Scotland for over 10 years and to have played a small part in this important industry as President of the Chartered Bankers Institute and currently as chair of Scottish Financial Enterprise.

“Lots still to do in the next six months and time to reflect on outstanding colleagues and friends in LBG and across FS in Scotland.”