Global firms urged to ditch single use plastic

World Refill Day

Plastic waste remains a major problem (pic: Terry Murden)

A coalition of more than 400 global organisations have joined forces on World Refill Day to demand that the biggest plastic polluters commit to tackling plastic pollution through ‘transparent, ambitious and accountable reuse and refill systems’.

The coalition is a diverse group that includes Greenpeace, The Women’s Institute and The Muslim Council of Britain.

In an open letter, coordinated by environmental not-for-profit City to Sea, the group specifically calls on food and drinks and household products companies Coca-Cola, PepsiCo, Nestle, Unilever, and Procter & Gamble to tackle their plastic pollution.

Exclusive polling for World Refill Day by City to Sea found that 91% of Brits are taking steps to reduce their single-use plastic, with 41% saying they would like to do more and 64% saying they do not think that big brands are doing enough to address plastic pollution.

A comparable 65% say they do not think supermarkets or brands are doing enough to provide affordably refillable or packaging-free options to customers.

Natalie Fée, the CEO and Founder of City to Sea, the campaigning organisation behind World Refill Day, commented: “Refillable packaging is the solution to plastic pollution, but we need to make sure this is delivered at pace in a way that is affordable and accessible for all.”