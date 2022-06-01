Gammell’s creation Capricorn Energy merges with Tullow

Oil deal

Capricorn was founded as Cairn Energy by Sir Bill Gammell

Capricorn Energy, formerly Cairn Energy, has become the latest Scottish listed company to surrender its independence, after agreeing to a merger with Tullow Oil.

The $827m (£657m) all-share merger will create an Africa-focused energy company with a material and diversified asset base and a portfolio of investment opportunities delivering visible production growth.

Capricorn shareholders will receive 3.8068 new Tullow shares for each Capricorn share held, with Capricorn shareholders to own 47% and Tullow shareholders to own 53% of the combined group on completion.

The deal delivers a combined group with robust cash generation and a resilient balance sheet, realising pre-tax net cash cost synergies of $50 million per annum.

Capricorn shares closed up 1.16% (2.3p) at 201.7p while Tullow Oil was down 2% (1.1p) at 53.45p.

Almost 11 years after succeeding Cairn founder and former rugby international Sir Bill Gammell as CEO, Simon Thomson will step down on completion and will become chair of the integration steering committee.

Simon Thomson

The headquarters of the combined group will be at Tullow’s offices in London and the group will also retain premises in Edinburgh.

The group will comply with any obligations to inform and consult with employees and their representatives in respect of these intentions.

The deal comes just months after Capricorn – which adopted the current name last year – resolved a long-running tax dispute with the Indian government, signalling a significant return of funds to shareholders.

Commenting on the merger, Mr Thomson said: “Our two companies share a track record and continued vision of responsible energy production to support the economic and social development of our host communities.

“This combination will allow the two companies to accelerate investment in new opportunities across the continent, while retaining a resilient balance sheet and delivering attractive returns to shareholders.”

The deal follows the recent loss of other major stock market listed Scottish firms Stagecoach and Menzies.