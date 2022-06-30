FSB locates to offices in Glasgow financial area

New tenant

New tenant for Waterloo Street

The Federation of Small Businesses has taken a suite in the heart of Glasgow financial district, occupying 1,530 sq ft at 58 Waterloo Street.

The ten-year lease was secured on a rental of £27 per sq ft and was handled by real estate advisor CBRE, alongside joint agent Ryden on behalf of the landlord, Castleforge.

The letting to the FSB is the second deal by CBRE for the building this year. In April engineering consultancy Troup Bywater + Anders acquired 1,166 sq ft, relocating from its former office on Bothwell Street.

Martin Speirs, associate director at CBRE, said: “The building has proved to be a big success in a city centre market which continues to suffer from an undersupply of high quality, well-located office space.”

Alice Elder, Surveyor at Avison Young, which acted for the FSB, added: “This acquisition brings FSB to a more prominent and well-connected city centre location with the offices providing modern and functional space to suit their evolving business needs.”

The building is also home to Taylor Hopkinson, BayWa.r.e. , Allianz, Waverton, Leonard Curtis, Racon Management Services, Swan Group and White Oak UK.