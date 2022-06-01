Frasers buys Missguided | Wood sells division | Tullow-Capricorn merger

Daily Business Live

7am: Frasers acquires Missguided

Frasers Group has acquired the online women’s fashion retailer, Missguided out of administration for £20 million.

Following completion, the business will be operated by the administrator under a transitional agreement for about eight weeks. It is then the intention that Missguided will operate as a standalone business within the group.

Michael Murray, chief executive of Frasers Group, said Missguided “will benefit from the strength and scale of FG’s platform and our operational excellence.

“Missguided’s digital-first approach to the latest trends in women’s fashion will bring additional expertise to the wider Frasers Group.”

7am: Wood sells built environment business

John Wood Group has sold its Built Environment Consulting business to WSP Global for gross proceeds of approximately $1.9 billion.

7am: Oil merger

Tullow Oil and Capricorn Energy have announced the terms of a recommended all-share merger.

It will create an African energy company with a material and diversified asset base and a portfolio of investment opportunities delivering visible production growth.

Capricorn shareholders will receive 3.8068 new Tullow Shares for each Capricorn Share held, with Capricorn shareholders to own 47% and Tullow shareholders to own 53% of the combined group on completion.

The deal delivers a combined group with robust cash generation and a resilient balance sheet, realising pre-tax net cash cost synergies of $50 million per annum.

7am: Parsley Box orders fall, but losses reduced

Scottish ready meals company Parsley Box Group says it has reduced its losses, but orders have fallen and sales will be below expectations.

7am: Dr Martens surges

Dr Martens said annual pre-tax profits surged 207% in the year ended 31 March, driven by a “very strong performance” in the Americas and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

PTP came in at £214.3m, while adjusted pre-tax profits were 43% higher, and both revenue and underlying earnings grew 18% to £908.3m and £263.0m, respectively.

7am: New Pets at Home CEO

Pets at Home Group has appointed Lyssa McGowan as group CEO with effect from 1 June. She was appointed to the board as CEO designate on 25 April.

Lyssa succeeds Peter Pritchard, who after eleven years at Pets at Home announced his intention in November 2021 to step down from his role, and has remained with the business to ensure a seamless transition. Peter resigned as a director of the Company on 31 May 2022.

Global markets

Oil prices gained slightly early today after European Union leaders agreed to a partial and phased ban on Russian oil and as China ended its COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Brent crude for August delivery was up 0.2%, at $115.88 a barrel at 0338 GMT.

In China, Shanghai’s strict COVID-19 lockdown ended on Wednesday after two months, prompting expectations of firmer fuel demand from the country.

Further turbulence on Wall Street saw the Dow Jones Industrial Average fall 0.7%, the S&P 500 dip 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite ease 0.4%.

The Dow and the S&P 500 finished the month little changed, supported by a major rally the week prior. The Nasdaq lost about 2.1% on the month.

Tuesday’s market action underscored fears that high inflation is weighing on economic growth.

In Asia this morning, Japan’s Nikkei rose 0.69%. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng remained on the back foot, down 1.13%. The Shanghai Composite meanwhile dipped 0.77% despite the reopening of the city.