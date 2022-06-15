Forth House hotel plan gets go ahead

Scheme approved

By a Daily Business reporter |

Forth House

Planning has been approved for a 55-room aparthotel on Forth Street and Broughton Street Lane in a building currently occupied by Radio Forth.

The hotel is Supercity Aparthotels’ first operation in Edinburgh and will incorporate Forth House and Playfair House.

The facade of B-listed Forth House, built in 1805, will remain mostly unchanged, serving to preserve the historic building. Minor changes are proposed on the rear elevation.

Modern Playfair House, fronting Broughton Street Lane, will be stripped back to its superstructure and a new facade of natural stone and precast concrete built to align with adjacent buildings, reinstating the mews street frontage.

Supercity has six properties with two opening in York and Leeds by 2023 and aspirations to expand into more UK locations.

Radio Forth is has taken new studios and offices in nearby St James Quarter.