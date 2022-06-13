Former ministers unite to support oil and gas

Energy declaration

Declaration: Charles Hendry, Brian Wilson, Fergus Ewing, Alistair Carmichael and Amber Rudd

A cross-party group of former Government Ministers have called for the Westminster and Scottish Governments to give their full support to the UK’s oil and gas industry as part of the energy transition.

In an unprecedented move, the five senior politicians have come together to sign a non-partisan Declaration setting out a series of shared beliefs on the future of the UK energy industry.

They say the oil and gas has a vital role to play in the journey to Net Zero and the Declaration urges ministers to give the industry its full backing as it transitions to a cleaner energy mix.

The signatories are: Fergus Ewing (SNP), Amber Rudd (Conservative), Alistair Carmichael (Liberal Democrats), Brian Wilson (Labour) and Charles Hendry (Conservative).