Five recruits expand the lang cat consultancy

The lang cat, the Edinburgh-based financial services consultancy, software provider, and strategic communications agency, has announced five appointments.

Scott Sinclair has joined as a PR director from Embark Group (previously Zurich) where he was a content strategy manager. Before joining Zurich in 2016 he worked as a journalist at Incisive Media for nine years. He will be the lead PR director for some of the firm’s retained clients, responsible for content and PR strategy and the delivery of those plans.

Jeff Salway, pictured, becomes a senior content specialist. For seven years he was a member of the Financial Services Consumer Panel, a statutory independent body set up to advise and challenge the Financial Conduct Authority on regulatory issues relating to consumers. He was personal finance editor of The Scotsman between 2008 and 2012.

Jennifer Johnston-Watt has joined as a PR manager. She has consumer PR and events experience, built over 20+ years working in sectors including banking, aviation, agriculture, food and drink, and tourism. She will work with clients to help them communicate their products and services effectively, provide ongoing agency account management support, and develop and execute PR strategies for maximum impact.

In July the communications team will be further bolstered with the arrival of Tom Ellis and Alison Gay.

Mr Ellis will join as an account director from the financial services trade publication Professional Adviser, where he started as a reporter six years ago and quickly rose through the ranks to become editor in August 2019. He will be responsible for managing various retained communication client accounts.

Ms Gay joins from the financial services regulator, the FCA, where she has worked for 11 years for the independent statutory panels, initially for the Financial Services Consumer Panel and for the last eight years the Practitioner and Smaller Business Practitioner Panels.

She has been a senior associate, advising the FCA’s independent statutory panels on regulatory policy. Before working at the FCA she was a senior business regulation consultant at Aegon. Ms Gay will work closely with Tom McPhail, director of public affairs, on a variety of strategically important reports, and helping clients understand the effect of existing and developing regulatory policy on their businesses.

Mark Locke, communications director, said: “These new recruits take our total head count to 24. I’m thrilled we have been able to attract such enormously talented people, all of whom will add a huge depth of experience and knowledge to the lang cat as we continue to expand to meet the needs of our growing client roster.”