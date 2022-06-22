Fishers re-opens laundry closed by Covid

Staff sought

David Emslie: delight

Fishers, Scotland’s largest commercial laundry and textile rental company, is re-opening its Perth laundry which was closed in May 2020 as a result of the impact on the hospitality sector of the first Covid 19 lockdown.

With the re-opening of the hospitality sector and high demand being experienced by hotels, guesthouses and restaurants across Scotland, Fishers anticipates washing, drying and ironing more than two million items a week by mid-summer. This resurgence in demand has made the re-opening of its Perth laundry economically viable.

The laundry, located in Inveralmond Industrial Estate, Perth, has undergone a brief period of recommissioning and is now recruiting to build its workforce over the summer.

The company expects to return to its pre-Covid headcount of 80 people by September.

Fishers kept its laundries in Cupar, Fife; Coatbridge, Lanarkshire; and Newcastle Upon Tyne open in order to support and provide clean bed linen and towels for hotels that were accommodating front line workers and care homes for the elderly.

Michael Jones, managing director of Fishers, which is part of the K-Bro group of companies, said: “It’s been a hard road out of Covid, but we view the re-opening of our Perth facility as a major milestone, both for the Scottish hospitality sector and for Fishers.

“Like the rest of the commercial world, we are currently facing a global supply chain crisis, sky high energy costs and staff recruitment and retention challenges, but we remain committed to supporting the hospitality sector as, together, we recover from the impact of the last two years.”

David Emslie, general manager at Fishers, said: “It was heart-breaking when we had to close our Perth laundry in 2020 and that strength of feeling is matched only by our delight at re-opening Fishers Perth now.”