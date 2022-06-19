Firms ‘rethinking’ investment after windfall tax

North Sea blow

By a Daily Business reporter |

Rishi Sunak imposed the additional tax

Oil and gas investment in the North Sea is already showing signs of faltering following the UK government’s new windfall tax.

Equinor, the Norwegian state energy company, may abandon its £4.5 billion investment in the Rosebank Field, near the Shetland Islands, while Shell is once again wavering on the £2bn Cambo project, according to a weekend report.

Rishi Sunak, the Chancellor, imposed a 25% additional tax on the profits made by offshore energy firms operating in the region in response to calls for help with rising household and business bills.

The UK’s oil and gas operators – which includes many smaller independent companies as well as the better-known global giant, were already paying 40% tax on profits – the highest rate of any sector.