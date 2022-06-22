Firms must avoid ‘wasteful’ wellbeing initiatives

Workplace health

Health and wellbeing support are a priority for workers but many do not get the help they need

Businesses must urgently shift away from a reactive “DIY” culture when it comes to workplace health and seek expert occupational health guidance to avoid wasting time and resources, according to new research.

A YouGov survey launched during Occupational Health Awareness Week (19-24 June) found only a fraction of UK adults believe the health and wellness measures many businesses currently choose for employees are important.

Experts believe this is likely to be caused by employers mismatching health and wellbeing services to employee needs and not sourcing relevant or appropriate service providers.

Two-thirds (68%) of survey respondents said that occupational health is important and 67% reported that they do or would find occupational health services in the workplace useful, but only a fraction thought that specific interventions were important.

Access to health and wellbeing advice (11%) and counselling services (10%) rated low in importance for employee health among those surveyed, suggesting that businesses urgently need professional occupational health guidance to better meet employee needs and to source specialist service providers.

Jayne Moore: A reactive DIY approach is wasteful and ineffective

In the UK, companies often source their own health and wellbeing programmes without an occupational health strategy or the input of an occupational health practitioner.

In April, CIPD’s Health and Wellbeing at Work report found that 87% of organisations offer employee health and wellbeing services but only 50% have a strategy, with 46% declaring that they do not have a formal plan and act on an ad-hoc basis.

Launching the YouGov survey, experts at the Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) and Commercial Occupational Health Providers Association (COHPA) warned that companies who provide occupational health programmes without professional advice may be wasting time and resources.

Dr Jayne Moore, President, Society of Occupational Medicine (SOM) said: “From reducing absences to improving business performance, we have clear evidence that occupational health services make a significant difference.