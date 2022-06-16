Firms in tie-up to tackle global food shortages

Vertical farming

Partnership: Lee Fitzpatrick (left) and Andy Penfold

Two companies in Edinburgh have teamed up to take new technology aimed at tackling global food shortages to an international market.

Intelligent Growth Solutions (IGS) builds innovative vertical farms that provide complete control over every element of the growing environment and use considerably less water compared to traditional farming.

It raised £42.2 million in a Series B funding round in November and is now collaborating with Zebra Growth, which was founded in Lisbon by Moh Al-Haifi and now has a head office in Edinburgh with a team spread around Scotland, Northern Ireland, Amsterdam and Dubai.

Welcoming the partnership, IGS chief marketing officer Andy Penfold said: “We are a very fast-growing business striving to do great things in the world. Zebra Growth fits with how we want to do business and how we want to interact with people and build relationships.

An IGS vertical farm

He said Zebra Growth will help build a marketing strategy and help execute it in Europe and elsewhere in the world.

Zebra Growth managing director Lee Fitzpatrick said: “We fully buy into what IGS is doing and share the same values and mission.

“We exclusively work with impact driven organisations that prioritise doing good above all else. We are exploring what ethical marketing is and how it can help growing impact businesses expand more effectively within a well-defined ethical framework and are delighted to be working with IGS at such an important time.”

IGS launched its Crop Research Centre in Dundee in August 2018 and has since opened an Engineering Innovation Centre in Inverkeithing, Fife. The business is headquartered in Edinburgh, with offices in Glasgow, Chicago and Singapore.