Fife lino factory site earmarked for whisky centre

HQ plan

Site of proposed development in Falkland

A former linoleum factory site in Fife is being earmarked for a whisky HQ, education centre and community facilities.

Scotch Whisky Investments (SWI), which manages whisky assets, wants to build a head office in Falkland where it can showcase the story of single malt, as well as promote it as an investment.

The proposed building on the 3.64 hectare site of the former St John’s Works, later the Smith Anderson paper bag factory, will include restaurants, a museum and hotel accommodation, as well as extensive community facilities for the village.

There are plans to relocate the world famous Valentino Zagatti whisky collection, one of the largest in the world, from the Netherlands to Falkland. Comprising more than 3,000 bottles, close to 300 whisky brands, most of which are extremely rare, the collection was created by Italian, Valentino Zagatti.

A number of cottages will be built on the north edge of the site to be used as ancillary offices for the headquarters building, as well as visitor and staff accommodation, and specialist shops.

The Falkland development forms part of a multi-million-pound investment in Fife, that includes a single malt Scotch whisky storage and bottling facility in Glenrothes to complement the company’s activity in Falkland.

A planning application for four whisky storage warehouses, maintenance and bottling buildings, and offices at Southfield Industrial Estate on Crompton Road in Glenrothes was submitted to Fife Council in March. A further 20 warehouses are now proposed for the 5.4-hectare site.

Keith Rennie, director for Scotch Whisky Investments, said: “Our vision is to showcase and educate people about single malt Scotch whisky, as well as promote investment in the commodity and provide new facilities for Falkland.

“Through this activity, complemented by the expansion of our facilities in Glenrothes, considerable employment and tourism opportunities.”