Eos Advisory adds partner and two non-exec advisers

Andrew Durkie, Andy Lothian and Sandy Kennedy

Investment firm Eos Advisory has strengthened the team at the St Andrews based business. Andrew Durkie joins as a partner, while Andy Lothian and Sandy Kennedy are appointed non-executive growth advisers.

Mr Durkie is a chartered accountant who brings over 20 years experience in mergers and acquisitions and corporate transactions. He is a former corporate finance specialist with Deloitte, head of group M&A at HBOS and senior corporate development, finance and commercial roles at Lloyds Banking Group’s Insurance and Wealth division. He has also supported several early-stage businesses, including within the Eos portfolio.

Mr Lothian is the CEO at Dundee-headquartered Insights, the global people development group that operates in over 40 countries and counts Microsoft, Google, Nike, and the NHS among its client base. He is a member of court at the University of Dundee, and is an advisory board member with the university’s Centre for Entrepreneurship.

Mr Kennedy has 25 years experience as an entrepreneur, CEO, investor, and adviser to scaling companies, government and entrepreneurial support organisations, including as the longstanding CEO of Entrepreneurial Scotland, an advisory board member with Scottish EDGE, and a board member at Social Investment Scotland. He is a director at venture capital-backed vertical farming scale-up Intelligent Growth Solutions.