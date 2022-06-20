EasyJet cuts one in ten flights amid airport issues

Airline action

EasyJet wants to give passengers more warning of cancellations

EasyJet is cutting one in ten flights that operated in 2019 following a reduction in planes being handled by Gatwick and Amsterdam.

The airline said its decision provides customers with advance notice and the potential to rebook onto alternative flights.

Gatwick announced last week that it will be reducing the number of daily flights during July and August to help tackle staffing issues.

EasyJet said: “Given easyJet’s high frequency network, we expect to be able to rebook the majority of customers on alternative flights, with many being on the same day as originally booked for.”

EasyJet now expects its third quarter capacity to 30 June to be around 87% of FY19 levels, and Q4 to 30 September to be around 90% of FY19 levels.

EasyJet said there will be a cost impact from disruption.

Chief executive Johan Lundgren said: “While in recent weeks the action we have taken to build in further resilience has seen us continue to operate up to 1,700 flights and carry up to a quarter of a million customers a day, the ongoing challenging operating environment has unfortunately continued to have an impact, which has resulted in cancellations.

“Coupled with airport caps, we are taking pre-emptive actions to increase resilience over the balance of summer, including a range of further flight consolidations in the affected airports, giving advance notice to customers, and we expect the vast majority to be rebooked on alternative flights within 24 hours.

“We believe this is the right action for us to take so we can deliver for all of our customers over the peak summer period in this challenging environment.”

Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell says: “After weeks of chaos across UK airports, EasyJet is taking proactive action to reduce the number of flights over the summer to help ease the pressure on transport hubs struggling to deal with the recovery in demand for flying.

“While this will give clarity to travellers wondering if they would get to the airport and see their flight cancelled, it does pour some cold water over EasyJet’s earnings guidance as the costs are jumping higher.

“While there will be some disappointment among travellers affected by the forward cancellations, it could help to avoid a reputational disaster for EasyJet should it have continued to leave people stressed on the day of travel.”